Man held for posing as journalist and threatening police officials in Wazirabad

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:32 IST

Gurugram: The police arrested a man for allegedly threatening and misbehaving with police officials while posing as a journalist of a television news channel in Wazirabad near Sector 52 on Thursday night. The police said during questioning, the accused man said that he had threatened the police to “throw his weight around” and “brag”.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm when the accused man, identified as Deepak Kumar alias Sahil, a resident of Indra Colony in Sector 52, approached a police team on Covid duty in Wazirabad.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the accused man approached a police constable and identified himself as a journalist from a television news channel.

“The accused told the police team that they were not conducting their duties properly and threatened the policemen. When the police team asked him to show his identity card, he could not produce it, which raised their suspicion. He said that he was a resident of Ardee City and used a fake name,” said Boken.

The police said a week ago, on May 8, the accused had allegedly threatened a police constable outside a liquor vend in Wazirabad village.

The police constable who lodged the complaint, said, “I was stationed outside the liquor vend to ensure social distancing norms. The accused person accosted me and expressed frustration regarding the government’s directive to open liquor vends for the purpose of revenue collection. He alleged that police were not conducting their duty properly and that, as a journalist, he would expose them. He threatened that he had informed senior police officials of the situation and action would be taken against them.”

the police said, following the argument on May 8, the accused man had gone back, only to return on Thursday.

Boken said that during questioning, the accused man confessed that he wanted to “show off” that he was a journalist.

A case was registered against him under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 53 police station on Thursday, said the police.