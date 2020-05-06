e-paper
Man held for raping 7-yr-old girl in Kurukshetra

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 05:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for allegedly raping a seven-year- old girl in his locality under Sadar police station of Kurukshetra city.

The accused have been identified Raj Kumar of Kurukshetra.

According to Kurukshetra superintendent of police Astha Modi, the mother of the victim had filed a police complaint on Monday, accusing the man of raping her daughter four days ago.

The victim told her mother that the accused, who is the father of her friend, had raped her at his house. The SP said that on the mother’s complaint, police booked the accused under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and on Tuesday and arrested him.

