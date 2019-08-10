Man held for smuggling arms in shoeboxes

cities

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a shoe shop owner in Dasna for allegedly smuggling illegal arms. Police said the trader would smuggle illegal arms in shoeboxes to supply them to customers.

Police said the suspect, identified as Dilshad Ahmad, and his nephew, Shahzad(single name), had also bought a brand new Scorpio car recenlty. Some local informers, upon getting suspicious about the suspects’ newly acquired wealth, informed the police.

Ahmad was booked under the provision of the Arms Act at Masuri police station and Shahzad is currently on the run.

The two owned a shoe shop in Dasna’s Doodhiya Peela locality and amassed wealth in a short period, police said. The police said they were informed by several local informers about the suspects getting rich within just a couple of months.

“Upon receiving the information, we raided Ahmad’s shop and found four boxes of shoes from which four illegal weapons of 315 calibre were recovered. We also found 22 live cartridges of the same calibre from other boxes of shoes. During the initial questioning, Ahmad did not reveal many details about the weapons. He only said that he procured the weapons and supplied them further,” superintendent of police (rural), Neeraj Kumar, said.

“Last month, the suspect and his nephew also bought a new Scorpio car and were also leading a lavish life. While Ahmad was arrested after the raid, his nephew Shahzad remains at large and various police teams are trying to trace him,” he added.

A police source said the suspect sold the weapons to different people between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000. The live cartridges were sold at a price of ₹500 per piece.

“We are also trying to ascertain if Ahmad supplied the weapons to some gangs or sold them to locals. We can collect more details once we take him on remand as he did not reveal much during our questioning. We suspect that he supplied these weapons to people in Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut areas,” a police officer said.

