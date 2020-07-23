e-paper
Man held for trying to sexually assault 13-year-old boy in Dadri

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:23 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
A 42-year-old man was arrested by Dadri police on Thursday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old boy in a village in Dadri.

The suspect was identified as Chandra Pal, who police said was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“The boy, a Class 7 student, lives with his grandmother. Yesterday, around noon he had stepped out, when the suspect tried to sexually assault him near a tubewell in the village,” said Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station.

However, when the boy raised the alarm, the suspect fled from the spot after threatening him not to tell anyone about the incident. Soon after, a few neighbours reached the spot and took the boy home, after which the police were informed about the incident. A case was registered against Pal under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 511 (attempting to commit an offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspect was nabbed by police on Thursday afternoon. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail while a medical examination has been ordered for the boy.

Meanwhile, the district police — in order to strengthen women and children safety — has been carrying out special drives to book offenders.

“We keep conducting special drives across the district to ensure that action is being taken against offenders who are harassing women or children,” said Akhilesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, law and order.

Teams in three zones in the district have booked 44 offenders on Wednesday for harassing women . The police teams have also been advertising various helpline that can be used in case of emergencies like 1090 (women helpline), 181 (CM helpline) or 112 (police helpline).

“Every police station has sensitive spots — like weekly markets, industrial areas, parks, — under their respective jurisdictions. Police personnel do spot checks and look for people loitering around for no purpose. They are questioned and if found involved in nefarious activities, can be booked for a preventive arrest or even under the IPC depending on the severity of the offence,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and child safety.

She also said that they will continue with such drives for awareness and action against anti-social elements.

