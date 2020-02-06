Man held with drugs worth Rs 5 lakh in Moradabad

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:12 IST

BAREILLY Moradabad police and narcotics bureau team on Thursday arrested a man and seized drugs worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession. The arrested person was identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Govind Nagar in Moradabad, said cops.

“We have seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 5 lakh, including 24,000 Tramadol hydrochloride capsules,” an official said. The accused had a chemist shop and used to sell these drugs to addicted people, he said. A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigations were on, added the official.