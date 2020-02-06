e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man held with drugs worth Rs 5 lakh in Moradabad

Man held with drugs worth Rs 5 lakh in Moradabad

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY Moradabad police and narcotics bureau team on Thursday arrested a man and seized drugs worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession. The arrested person was identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Govind Nagar in Moradabad, said cops.

“We have seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 5 lakh, including 24,000 Tramadol hydrochloride capsules,” an official said. The accused had a chemist shop and used to sell these drugs to addicted people, he said. A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigations were on, added the official.

top news
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
PM Modi explains why he opposed GST for years as Gujarat CM
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
‘Won’t let your unemployment end’: PM Modi rains darts at Cong in Parliament
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
Xiaomi will soon launch new products under Redmi lineup
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities