Home / Cities / Man in home quarantine in Shimla booked for sharing porn with woman doctor

Man in home quarantine in Shimla booked for sharing porn with woman doctor

Case registered for outraging woman’s modesty after he created WhatsApp group, added doctor and shared the objectionable content

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

SHIMLA: Police have booked a man in home quarantine for sharing pornographic content with a woman doctor posted at a community health centre in Rohru sub division in Shimla district.

Acting on the doctor’s complaint, police on Tuesday booked the man for outraging the modesty of a woman.

The doctor told the police that she had quarantined certain individuals with Covid-19 symptoms at their homes. One of them created a WhatsApp group, added her number and shared the pornographic content.

“The police are investigating the case,” Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said.

TWO BOOKED FOR SKIPPING QUARANTINE

In another case, two people were booked at Hatkoti in Jubbal for jumping home quarantine.

Sunny Sharma, in-charge of the rapid response team for Covid-19 in the area, told the police that he had advised Rihan, 20, and Kosar Khan, 22, to stay in home quarantine as a preventive step but when his team visited the village, it found they had been missing for three days. A search is on for the two youngsters.

