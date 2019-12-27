e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / Man killed, friend injured in attack

Man killed, friend injured in attack

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend was critically injured after a group of six-seven men allegedly attacked them with knives near a police booth in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Thursday night.

Both of them were stabbed at least half-a-dozen times, the police said.

Police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder and are trying to identify the suspects. They suspect personal enmity or gang rivalry as the two men who were attacked had a criminal past.

“We registered a case and are probing it from all angles. Those involved in the crime will soon be identified and held. We have some leads,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The man who died was identified as Raman alias Rohan. He worked with a private company. His friend, Dheeraj, 20, was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Dheeraj had managed to flee when the miscreants attacked him and Rohan, who fell unconscious and was declared dead when rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

A police officer said that around 9.30 pm on Thursday, Rohan and Dheeraj were walking towards their homes in Anand Parbat. They were near the local police booth when three men waylaid them and entered into an argument.

“A fight broke out between them. The other group called their friends and they together assaulted the two friends and stabbed them. The attackers fled as the two screamed for help and locals started gathering,” the officer said.

The police were informed about the crime and they rushed injured Rohan to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities