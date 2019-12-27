Man killed, friend injured in attack

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:08 IST

New Delhi:

A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend was critically injured after a group of six-seven men allegedly attacked them with knives near a police booth in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Thursday night.

Both of them were stabbed at least half-a-dozen times, the police said.

Police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder and are trying to identify the suspects. They suspect personal enmity or gang rivalry as the two men who were attacked had a criminal past.

“We registered a case and are probing it from all angles. Those involved in the crime will soon be identified and held. We have some leads,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The man who died was identified as Raman alias Rohan. He worked with a private company. His friend, Dheeraj, 20, was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Dheeraj had managed to flee when the miscreants attacked him and Rohan, who fell unconscious and was declared dead when rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

A police officer said that around 9.30 pm on Thursday, Rohan and Dheeraj were walking towards their homes in Anand Parbat. They were near the local police booth when three men waylaid them and entered into an argument.

“A fight broke out between them. The other group called their friends and they together assaulted the two friends and stabbed them. The attackers fled as the two screamed for help and locals started gathering,” the officer said.

The police were informed about the crime and they rushed injured Rohan to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.