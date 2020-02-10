Man killed in Punjab building collapse had died of suffocation, finds autopsy

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 01:19 IST

JCB driver Harvinder Singh, aka Baboo, 48, who was killed in a building collapse in Punjab’s Kharar on Saturday, had died of suffocation, the postmortem report revealed on Sunday.

Hired by the contractor, he was excavating the earth when he accidentally hit the foundation of the adjoining realty firm building in Kharar, leading to the collapse around 12:30pm.

Trapped under the debris along with the machine, he kept communicating with the rescue workers for nearly seven hours. Its suspected he breathed his last around 7:30pm. His body was recovered around 10pm.

“According to the autopsy report, a slab fell on Harvinder’s chest, making it difficult for him to breathe. It led to his death,” said Surinder Singh, senior medical officer (SMO), Kharar civil hospital.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official, who was part of the rescue operation, had said on Saturday that Harvinder’s head got stuck between two pillars, which had made it difficult to rescue him and later bring out his body.

Harvinder’s nephew Satwinder Singh, who was present at the hospital, said: “We came to know about the incident through a local, after which rushed to the spot.” Belonging to Morinda, Harvinder is survived by his wife and three daughters. After the postmortem, his body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Rescued men stable

Meanwhile, Harjit Singh, who was rescued from under the debris after eight hours of the building collapse, suffered just minor injuries on the chest and foot.

“I have got a new lease of life,” said the 24-year-old, who lives in Gharuan and works as a salesman with the realty firm

Now, admitted at the Kharar civil hospital, he said he was not able to make any movement and even had issues in breathing while remaining stuck in a spot under the debris. He is eagerly awaiting to return home to his wife.

Prem Bahadur, who is from Nepal and works as a peon, was rescued along with Harjit’s namesake within the first half an hour of the collapse.

“When you are coming out alive from such a deadly situation, how can you not say that it is a rebirth,” he said, thanking the Almighty, even as he suffered a fracture in his right arm.

“Both are stable and recovering,” said the SMO. “They will be discharged within a few days.”

Harjit’s namesake, who too was rushed to the Kharar hospital on Saturday, was discharged the same day.