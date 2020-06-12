Man kills elder brother in sleep, arrested

cities

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:46 IST

Jawhar police on Thursday arrested a man for killing his elder brother while he was asleep. The accused then tried to trick police by calling them to inform about the murder of his brother, by an unknown person.

According to the police, the accused Parshuram Gawte, 28, worked as a bus conductor with the Vasai civic bus service. He stayed at Umbarvihir village with his elder brother (victim), Vishnu Gawte, 35, who was an alcoholic.

Inspector Appasaheb Lengare said, “On Wednesday night, Vishnu came home drunk and assaulted his family members. Parshuram in a fit of rage strangulated Vishnu while he was asleep. Parshuram then called us and informed that an unknown man had murdered Vishnu.”

Later, Ramu, his father, to save his family, claimed to have committed the murder, said Lengare.

“On interrogating them separately, we found discrepancies in their statement. Parshuram then confessed to the murder. The accused also said that he was tired of his alcoholic brother’s behaviour, hence he killed him, said Lengare. Parshuram has been remanded in police custody for a week.