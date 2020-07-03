e-paper
Home / Cities / Man kills uncle, his nine-year-old cousin in Sahibabad, arrested

Man kills uncle, his nine-year-old cousin in Sahibabad, arrested

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old man and his nine-year-old were killed allegedly by a 30-year-old relative Friday morning in the Shaheed Nagar locality, Sahibabad, police said. The suspect, who lived in the same neighbourhood, has been arrested by the police.

The police said that father and daughter were alone in the house when the suspect, identified as Shafir (single name) entered their house around 3am. He inflicted multiple stabbing wounds on the man, Abdullah, first and then strangled the minor after she woke up hearing her father’s cries so that he could not be identified later, they added.

“The suspect is the nephew of the victim and was reportedly involved with the latter’s wife. A couple of months ago, the victim came to know about their relationship and objected to it. He also denied entry to the suspect in his house. All this infuriated the suspect and he murdered the man and his daughter,” said Keshav Kumar, circle officer Sahibabad.

Abdullah ran a grocery shop on the ground floor of his rented house. His wife had gone to her parent’s house in Hapur with their three other children some three or four days ago.

“Seeing an opportunity, the suspect planned the murder. After the double murder was discovered, police took help of electronic surveillance and also scanned the footage of nearby CCTV cameras to nab the suspect. We came to know that the suspect maintained regular touch with the victim’s wife over the phone. After he was called for questioning, he broke down and narrated the entire murder plot,” Kumar added.

The body of the two victims was discovered by their neighbours who came to check on him after Abdullah did not open the sho Friday morning.

The police said that so far involvement of any other person in the double murder has not come to the fore and they are probing the incident further. A case for murder has been registered at the Sahibabad police station.

“Both the bodies were sent for autopsy and the suspect is being questioned for the whereabouts of the murder weapon which will soon be recovered,” Kumar added.

