Man, mother booked for Bhiwani dowry death

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:38 IST

Bhiwani police have booked a man and his mother after his 35-year-old wife was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Dhani Mehtab village in Bhiwani district on Wednesday.

The victim, Pinki, a resident of Devsar village, had married Virender about 15 years ago, the police said.

Victim’s brother Govind Kumar in his complaint to the police claimed that his family had spent more than they could afford in Pinki’s wedding.

“Few years after their marriage, my brother-in-law and his mother started demanding dowry. In a bid to maintain cordial relations, we kept on fulfilling their demands,” he said, adding that “Pinki’s husband Virender and his mother Chajjo Devi had beaten up his sister due to which she died”.

The complainant said the accused used to torture his sister physically and mentally.

A spokesman of the Bhiwani police said the victim’s body was handed over to her family after conducting autopsy.

“We have initiated an investigation into the matter after registering a case of dowry death against victim’s husband and mother-in-law,” he added.

The duo have been booked under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are yet to be arrested.