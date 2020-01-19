e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Man murdered while trying to save daughter from being raped

Man murdered while trying to save daughter from being raped

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
KANPUR A man allegedly murdered the father of a girl he was allegedly trying to rape in a field in Ajgain village in Unnao on Sunday. The accused, Vinod Kumar, strangulated the man to death when he came to rescue his daughter, said police.

The incident sparked furore on Ajgain-Mohan road, where hundreds of people blocked the road for more than four hours, seeking immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the victim’s family.

Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot to pacify the villagers. The blockade was lifted after the police informed that the accused had been arrested.

“The accused is being questioned and will be produced before the court on Monday. The police have registered a case of molestation and murder,” said AK Singh, SHO, Ajgain.

The girl had gone to attend nature’s call in a field outside the village. The accused, who was already hiding there, came out on seeing her and attempted to rape her, said cops.

When the victim raised an alarm, her father (aged around 50), who was close by, came to her rescue.

However, Vinod Kumar managed to overpower the man and used his ‘gamchha’ (a cloth tied around his neck) to strangulate him. While the accused managed to flee, the girl arranged for help and rushed her father to the local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

