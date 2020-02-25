Man out on bail in liquor smuggling cases shoots friend dead in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:01 IST

A man who was out on bail in liquor smuggling cases allegedly shot dead his 27-year-old friend over some monetary dispute in Chheharta area here on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rashpal Singh, aka Ladi, of Gali Ninder Club Wali. The accused has been identified as Lalit Sharma, who is absconding, of Gali Gaytri Mandir Wali of Chheharta.

The incident took place at around 9am when Rashpal and his elder brother Dilbagh Singh were sleeping at their house. Lalit has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-west) Dev Dut said. “As per our preliminary investigation, Rashpal was killed by Lalit over a monetary dispute. Lalit was out on bail and he had been booked in five cases under the Excise Act,” he said.

Rashpal’s father Buta Singh said, “At around 9am, I got a call from my elder son, informing me that someone had opened fire at Rashpal. We rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors him declared brought dead.”

“My elder son told me that the accused fired twice at Rashpal in the forehead and fled the spot,” he added.