Man posts objectionable picture of Hindu God, held

lucknow

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:28 IST

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Para area on Sunday for sharing an obscene photograph of Lord Krishna on his social media accounts allegedly with an intent to outrage religious feelings.

The accused, Ishtekhar Ali of Alamnagar, who runs a marriage lawn and is into property dealing, had posted the photograph on Saturday, said Triloki Singh, inspector, Para police station.

After seeing Ishtekhar’s social media post, locals raised a protest and lodged a complaint against him, said Singh.

The people alleged that the man was trying to create enmity between two groups.

The FIR was lodged by a contractor Manoj Kumar Gupta. Ishtekhar is associated with a political party and has been regularly posting defamatory comments against political leaders, he said.

The inspector said Ishtekhar denied all allegations and stated he did not share any objectionable post. However, he said locals had shared screen shots of his comment with the police.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 23:16 IST