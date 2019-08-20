Man returns home to find wife’s friend watching TV, beats him to death

cities

A man beat his wife’s 28-year-old friend to death after finding him at his home in south Delhi’s Meethapur early Tuesday, police said.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the murdered man as Vinod Yadav who worked as a contractor at a construction site and lived in Meethapur’s Shiv Puri.

Yadav was a neighbour of 36-year-old Kasim Sheikh, a scrap dealer, who lived with his wife and 14-year-old son. “Yadav had become friends with Sheikh’s wife and Sheikh recently got to know of it,” said DCP Biswal.

The DCP said the murder happened at 12.30 am on Tuesday, moments after Sheikh returned home. “Sheikh found his teenage son and Yadav watching TV at his home. Sheikh picked up an iron rod and beat Yadav to death inside his house,” said the officer.

Sheikh fled the spot even as local residents called the police who registered a murder case and launched a search for the suspect. “We caught him from a nearby neighbourhood a few hours later and recovered the iron rod at his instance,” the DCP said.

