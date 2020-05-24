e-paper
Home / Cities / Man sets afire room with two married daughters and two minor children sleeping inside, one minor girl dies

Man sets afire room with two married daughters and two minor children sleeping inside, one minor girl dies

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 23:09 IST
Ghaziabad:

A 50-year-old man was arrested for setting afire a room in his house with his two daughters and their two children inside on Sunday. One of the children succumbed to her injuries later.

The man was arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

According to the police, the suspect, Mohammad Saleem, suspected his daughters were having affairs. The police also said he was angry as the two had been living with him for a few months and were not going to their in-laws’ house in Aligarh.

“The suspect’s two daughters have seven children, and they had all been staying at their father’s house in Loni. Saleem suspected the two were involved with other men and were not going back to their in-laws’ house as a result. On Sunday, around 6.30am, the suspect set the room where both his daughters and their two minor children were asleep on fire,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said the man also bolted the room from outside. Neighbours later arrived to help when the daughters raised an alarm.

“The four were taken out of the room and rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi. A minor girl aged five years died as a result of suffocation while others are stated to be stable. After the family filed a police complaint. the suspect was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code’s sections for murder and attempt to murder,” Jadaun said.

