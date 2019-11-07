Man shot at in Lucknow’s Para area over monetary dispute

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:30 IST

A 32-year-old man was shot at in the Para area of Lucknow on Thursday evening, the police said. The victim was rushed to hospital where his condition was said to be stable. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation.

Triloki Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Para police station, said, “One Kripa Narayan, a local, was shot at near Sadrauna area. A team was rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to hospital.”

Narayan, who sustained a gunshot injury in the abdomen, blamed a friend for the incident, the police said.

“The injured had a financial dispute with one of his friends whom he has accused of the attack. We are verifying the allegations and teams are on the lookout for the accused,” Singh said.

Police sources claimed Kripa Narayan was a small-time drug peddler in the area. He had been arrested for smuggling drugs in the past, they alleged.