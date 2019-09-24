Man shot at outside police station in Ludhiana, 7 booked

cities

Seven car-borne men opened fire on a 35-year-old Bhattiyan resident outside the Salem Tabri police station on Monday night. The accused had fired three bullets on the victim, Parminder Singh, two of which hit his Mahindra Bolero SUV, while one brushed past his arm.

The Daresi police have booked the seven identified as Davinder Singh of Bhattiyan, Harpreet Singh, Atul Kumar and four others, who are yet to be identified.

Parminder, a recovery agent, told the police that Davinder was his partner in finance business in 2010 and 2011. Later, they parted ways over some money dispute, following which Davinder wanted to settle scores with him.

Parminder said he had come to the police station to intervene in a matter. He said soon after he came out of the police station in his SUV, a man fled from the scene after seeing him. Minutes after that, the accused turned up there in a car and opened fire at him.

Shells not found

Daresi station house officer inspector Vijay Kumar said the police did not find bullet shells from the spot, though they have taken the Bolero in their custody so that a forensic team can examine it.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. Police have launched a manhunt for their arrest.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:46 IST