Man shot in neck on his terrace

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:17 IST

New Delhi

A 29-year-old man was shot in his neck when he was with his friends on the terrace of his home in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri on Tuesday afternoon.

A week ago, another man was gunned down by two men in the bylanes of the same neighbourhood. The two crime spots are a few hundred metres from each other but the police denied any connection between the two incidents.

Despite the proximity of the two crime spots, police said their jurisdictions were of different police stations.

Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), said the circumstances of the shooting in the latest incident “seem suspicious” but did not elaborate.

Another investigator, who didn’t want to be identified, said “accidental firing” was one of the possibilities being probed. The investigator said they were looking into rumours that the men at the terrace were shooting a video for social media application TikTok when the firing happened.

The DCP identified the injured man as Mohammad Saleem who lives in Brahmpuri and deals in soft drinks.

The police, however, clarified that neither Saleem, nor the other people present at the crime spot, had made any allegations against anyone.

Police said they received a call about the firing at 3.45 pm and learnt that Saleem was on his terrace with two-three friends when a bullet fired from an unknown location hit him in his neck.

He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where he was referred to GTB Hospital, police said.

While the DCP said Saleem is out of danger, one of his relatives said the doctors were yet to locate the bullet lodged in his neck.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 21:17 IST