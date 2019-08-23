Man slashes wife’s throat, leaves toddlers with body for 24 hours

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:40 IST

A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slashing her throat at his residence in Uran in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. He then locked his two daughters, aged one and two years, in the house and committed suicide by jumping in front of train tracks located 1.5km away.

According to police, the daughters spent almost 24 hours in the house without food and water, until company officials broke open the door on Wednesday evening. After police identified the man who committed suicide as the woman’s husband, a case of murder was registered against him on Thursday.

Raju Kumar Rai worked as a supervisor at a company dealing in infrastructure goods. The company had provided him accommodation in a chawl at Jasai.

“Prima facie, it appears that Rai killed his wife by slashing her throat and then locked the daughters with the body. He then committed suicide. We found his body on the railway tracks of Panvel-JNPT goods trains on Tuesday night and registered an accidental death case,” said Atul Ahire, assistant inspector of Uran police station.

“Surprisingly, the daughters did not raise an alarm. They spent almost 24 hours next to the body without any food. On Wednesday evening, other company employees who lived nearby heard noises from the locked house. Sensing something amiss, they broke open the door. On finding the woman’s body and the girls, they informed us,” said Ahire. “On Thursday, we showed the photograph of the man who was found on the tracks to company officials. On learning that the unidentified man was Rai, we registered a murder case against him.”

Ahire said the reason behind the murder and suicide is still not known. They are now scanning CCTV footage installed outside the chawl. Police is awaiting the post mortem reports.

“The couple was from Bihar. We have informed their relatives, who are on their way to Mumbai. We will take their statements soon. The daughters are in a children’s home at Kopar Khairane and will be handed over to the family members once they reach the city,” Ahire said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:40 IST