Man slits wife’s throat in Kalyan, on the run

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:33 IST

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Kalyan’s Umbarde area on Monday. The accused, Vikram Kumar, 28, is on the run.

According to police, the mansuspected his wife, Rekha, of having an extramarital relationship. On Monday, they had an argument in their house, which is in a chawl. He tied her hands with a rope, two towels and a shawl and slit her throat with a knife. The neighbours found Rekha lying in a pool of blood. The Khadakpada police registered a case of murder.

“Since the man has not been arrested, we do not know the motive. We suspect the man killed her over an extramarital affair,” said Dharmendra Aware, assistant police inspector, Khadakpada police station.

In another case, a 45-year-old labourer from Khadavli village, near Kalyan, was arrested for pushing his wife into Bhatsa river on Monday. Surekha Waghe, 42, drowned in the river. A passer-by, who witnessed the incident, alerted the police, who fished out the body. Dashrath Waghe allegedly killed his wife as she used to fight with him over his drinking habit.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 22:33 IST