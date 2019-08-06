Man, son electrocuted in UP’s Mawana; villagers stage protest

lucknow

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:18 IST

Angry villagers staged protest and lodged an FIR against the executive engineer, SDO and junior engineer of the electricity department of Mawana city here on Monday after a man and his son got electrocuted and died after coming in contact with a high-tension cable that fell on their bike, said the police.

Vinay Azad, station house officer of Mawana police station, said, “Raghunandan, 55, along with his 19-year-old son Ankur, was riding a motorcycle and was heading towards his home in Bhaisa village at around 10am on Monday. Suddenly an electricity cable fell and got stuck in their bike, resulting in their electrocution.” the SHO said, “Both of them were soon taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.”

Irked over the incident, the villagers staged a protest and demanded action against the electricity department for not repairing a faulty line due to which the tragedy occurred, said the police.

“An FIR against executive engineer Nirbhay Singh, sub-divisional officer (electricity) Yogendra Bajaj and junior engineer Shivam Gupta has been registered. Probe has started to find out whether it was an accident or it happened due to carelessness of the electricity department,” said the SHO.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 17:55 IST