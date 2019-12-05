e-paper
Man strangles wife as her kin refuse to lend him ₹1.50 lakh

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:24 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

A 28-year-old man from Badlapur was arrested late on Tuesday night for allegedly strangling his 24-year-old wife with a nylon rope and trying to pass it off as suicide. According to Badlapur police, the accused, Tushar Sambre, allegedly killed his wife, Kanchan, after her parents refused to give him ₹1.50 lakh to start a business.

Kanchan’s father, Kashinath Nirgude, 48, told the police that Sambre had visited their house with her and their daughter on Tuesday night. Sambre, who had left his job a year ago and then worked as a driver, demanded ₹1.50 lakh from Nirgude to start his own business, said the police.

Assistant police inspector, H Gavit, said the accused called them on December 3, stating his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself owing to some family problems. “He said that she was disturbed. After we sent the body for post-mortem, it was found that the strangulation marks on the body were different from those made if a person hangs themselves. Meanwhile, the victim’s parents also informed us about Sambre’s fight with them on Tuesday,” he said, adding that they immediately detained him. “During interrogation, he confessed that he wanted to teach a lesson to Kanchan’s family for not helping him start his business,” said Gavit.

