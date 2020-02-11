e-paper
Man taking brother's body home dies as hearse van meets with accident

Man taking brother’s body home dies as hearse van meets with accident

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW A man who was transporting his brother’s body in a hearse van from Delhi to Vaishali district of Bihar, died when the vehicle met with an accident on Shaheed Path in Lucknow on Monday night. The van driver was arrested, said police.

The victim was identified as Ranjay Kumar Jaiswal, 45.

Eyewitnesses said the van driver was trying to overtake a container and skidded off the road. Three others in the van received minor injuries, while Jaiswal apparently sustained a head injury, said cops.

Ranjay’s younger brother Ranjeet Kumar died in Delhi. The former, along with some family members, was taking the latter’s body to his native place.

While travelling through Shaheed Path, the vehicle met with an accident. “Those travelling in the van accused the driver of negligent driving. We have arrested the driver,” said Rajeev Dwivedi, inspector, Vibhuti Khand police station.

“Ranjay was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added. A case of negligent driving and causing death not amounting to murder has been lodged against the driver, on the victim’s son’s complaint, said an official.

