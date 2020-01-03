e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Man wanted by police of three states arrested

Man wanted by police of three states arrested

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:28 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A 32-year-old man involved in crimes, such as murder, loot, dacoity and kidnapping, in Bihar, Bengal, and Jharkhand has been arrested by the Faridabad Police. The police said he was arrested six months after he escaped from Jharkhand police’s custody while being taken for a medical checkup. He was operating from Delhi and Faridabad ever since, said the police.

According to the police, the crime investigation unit of Sector 65 nabbed him on Friday. He was identified as Krishan Mandal, a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, Faridabad, said Mandal was involved in heinous crimes for the past nine years. “More than 12 cases of dacoity, robbery, loot, and kidnapping are registered against him in Jharkhand. He was lodged in the jail and was taken to a government hospital in Ranchi when he escaped from police custody,” he said adding that he is a history-sheeter and was operating a gang in other states from here.

He had escaped AIIMS hospital in Ranchi on the pretext of having to urgently answer nature’s call. Mandal had expressed an urgent need to defecate, he had told cops that he would soil his pants if not allowed. But he took the chance and escaped, said police.

Rao said after he escaped he came to Delhi and kept shuttling between Delhi and Faridabad. “He had formed his gang being in these two cities and was operating from here. He used to make extortion calls and had taken more than a dozen mobile numbers to make calls. Also, he created internet generated number to make extortion calls,” said Rao. He was arrested from Sector 64 bypass, while he was boarding a cab for Delhi.

“We immediately informed Jharkhand police and other state police who reached Faridabad on Friday evening. We are investigating if he is involved in other cases too.

The police said the crime teams were investigating and will start raiding the locations from where his gang members were operating and who all are involved in crime.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities