Man wanted by police of three states arrested

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:28 IST

Gurugram: A 32-year-old man involved in crimes, such as murder, loot, dacoity and kidnapping, in Bihar, Bengal, and Jharkhand has been arrested by the Faridabad Police. The police said he was arrested six months after he escaped from Jharkhand police’s custody while being taken for a medical checkup. He was operating from Delhi and Faridabad ever since, said the police.

According to the police, the crime investigation unit of Sector 65 nabbed him on Friday. He was identified as Krishan Mandal, a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, Faridabad, said Mandal was involved in heinous crimes for the past nine years. “More than 12 cases of dacoity, robbery, loot, and kidnapping are registered against him in Jharkhand. He was lodged in the jail and was taken to a government hospital in Ranchi when he escaped from police custody,” he said adding that he is a history-sheeter and was operating a gang in other states from here.

He had escaped AIIMS hospital in Ranchi on the pretext of having to urgently answer nature’s call. Mandal had expressed an urgent need to defecate, he had told cops that he would soil his pants if not allowed. But he took the chance and escaped, said police.

Rao said after he escaped he came to Delhi and kept shuttling between Delhi and Faridabad. “He had formed his gang being in these two cities and was operating from here. He used to make extortion calls and had taken more than a dozen mobile numbers to make calls. Also, he created internet generated number to make extortion calls,” said Rao. He was arrested from Sector 64 bypass, while he was boarding a cab for Delhi.

“We immediately informed Jharkhand police and other state police who reached Faridabad on Friday evening. We are investigating if he is involved in other cases too.

The police said the crime teams were investigating and will start raiding the locations from where his gang members were operating and who all are involved in crime.