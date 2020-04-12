e-paper
Man who fired in air at Doraha held, pistol, 2 cartridges seized

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Twenty-four days after an unidentified man fired shots in the air outside a jewellery shop in Doraha, police have arrested the accused and recovered a country-made .315 bore pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

The accused was identified as Satbir Singh alias Satbira of Rasoolpur in Ropar. According to the police, he is a notorious criminal as several cases are registered against him in different districts as well as in other states.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO, Doraha police station, said the accused was arrested at the check point near the Canal Bridge at Rampur village.

The inspector added, “On March 18, Satbir had opened fire in the Doraha market outside Paramjit Jewellery Shop. The accused was threatening the shop owner and demanding Rs 5 lakh from the owner’s nephew.”

During questioning, the accused revealed that, on March 16, he hired a taxi from Ludhiana to the Delhi airport but, on the way, he snatched the car from the taxi driver. A case regarding this incident had been registered at Ambala.

“Later, the accused changed the number plate of the car and executed the crime on March 18. A case under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the IPC was registered at the Doraha police station,” said the inspector.

He added, “On March 20, the accused was going towards Sidhwan Bet in the same car, but he found a police check post on the way. To escape arrest, he left the car on the roadside and fled. Then, he snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint.”

The culprit is being questioned and there is a possibility of major disclosures, said the inspector.

