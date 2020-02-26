Man who sent bomb threat emails to Noble Hospital held

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:16 IST

PUNE: The Pune cyber crime cell officials on Wednesday arrested a man for sending multiple bomb threats to the Noble Hospital in Hadapsar and demanding Rs 10 lakh extortion money through email.

The man was identified as Pravin Hirachand Kumbhar, 31, a resident of Papde vasti in Bhekrainagar area of Hadapsar, according to a statement issued by the cyber crime police station.

The man was arrested under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506(a) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code which was registered in February.

On January 31, the official email address of Nobel Hospital received an email demanding Rs 10,00,000 in order to save the hospital from a bomb blast. Not getting a response, the man sent another similar email on February 7. After getting the second email, the hospital approached the police.

The cyber crime police asked the email service provider to provide details about the email ID used by the accused. The ID was accessed using free Wi-Fi from various sources in Maharashtra and Goa. The police seized mobile phone, SIM card, laptop and tablet from his possession.