e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man who sent bomb threat emails to Noble Hospital held

Man who sent bomb threat emails to Noble Hospital held

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The Pune cyber crime cell officials on Wednesday arrested a man for sending multiple bomb threats to the Noble Hospital in Hadapsar and demanding Rs 10 lakh extortion money through email.

The man was identified as Pravin Hirachand Kumbhar, 31, a resident of Papde vasti in Bhekrainagar area of Hadapsar, according to a statement issued by the cyber crime police station.

The man was arrested under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506(a) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code which was registered in February.

On January 31, the official email address of Nobel Hospital received an email demanding Rs 10,00,000 in order to save the hospital from a bomb blast. Not getting a response, the man sent another similar email on February 7. After getting the second email, the hospital approached the police.

The cyber crime police asked the email service provider to provide details about the email ID used by the accused. The ID was accessed using free Wi-Fi from various sources in Maharashtra and Goa. The police seized mobile phone, SIM card, laptop and tablet from his possession.

top news
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police
106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah’s resignation
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah’s resignation
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
WhatsApp’s biggest feature ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know
WhatsApp’s biggest feature ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities