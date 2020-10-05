Man, woman found dead in Samrala village, suicide pact suspected

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:40 IST

A Class-4 employee of the health department and a woman were found dead in his house in Balion village of Samrala on Saturday evening. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide pact.

The lifeless bodies of the duo were discovered by the man’s mother when she returned home.

While the man’s body was found hanging on one room, the woman’s body was found lying on the floor in another room. It is suspected that the woman ended her life first following which the man killed himself with the same piece of rope.

As per the police, the man, aged 40, had got married 12 years ago but did not have a child. The woman, 32, was also married and has a two-year-old son. They had met at the hospital, where the man was deputed, and developed a relationship.

The man’s brother, who used to live with him, however, denied any knowledge about the duo’s relationship.

Samrala station house officer, inspector Kuljit Singh said that so far, no suicide note has been recovered. The SHO added that inquest proceedings have been initiated and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The woman’s family members too have arrived to claim the body.