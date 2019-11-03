Manali-Leh highway closed for traffic after snowfall

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:03 IST

One of the highest motorable roads in the world, 490-km Manali-Leh highway, has been closed for vehicular traffic after snowfall.

The higher reaches of the state, including Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts, witnessed a light to moderate spell on Sunday. About six inches snowfall has been reported in Rohtang Pass on the highway, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Subsequently the pass situated at a height of about 3.980 metres has also been closed for vehicular traffic, he added.

“Due to continuous snowfall, traffic on the highway has been closed. Tourists have been advised not to venture in snow-prone areas,” the SP said.

Located around 51km from Manali in Kullu district, Rohtang Pass is a gateway to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

SNOWFALL PREDICTED ON NOV 6

The overall weather in most parts of the state was mainly dry, however, the maximum and minimum temperatures remained two to three degrees below normal.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Snowfall and rain are very likely to occur at isolated parts of the state from November 6 to 9.”

Maximum temperature in prominent tourists’ destinations—Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie—was 19.2, 16.2, 21.8 and 17.5°C while minimum temperatures were 10.3, 8, 14.2 and 10°C, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Shimla district’s Kufri and Kalpa in Kinnaur district were 12.9 and 15.8°C while minimum temperatures were 8.0 and 4.5°C.

Una remained the hottest place at 26 degrees while at 2.3°C, Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest.