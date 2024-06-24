Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.87 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 34.55 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 31.89 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 35.47 °C Broken clouds June 30, 2024 35.59 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 34.38 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Manali today, on June 24, 2024, is 33.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.87 °C and 36.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.44 °C and 35.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 28.87 °C and 36.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

