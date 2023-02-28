Manish Sisodia resigns: Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand likely to get ex-dy CM's portfolios

AAP leaders Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, both sitting ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, are likely to get portfolios held by Manish Sisodia, the now-former deputy chief minister of Delhi who resigned on Tuesday.

Kailash Gahlot already holds 6 portfolios in the Delhi cabinet (File Photo)

Sisodia held as many as 18 out of the total 33 portfolios in the Kejriwal-led cabinet. Gahlot already holds charge of six departments: law, transport, revenue, administrative reforms, information technology, and women and child development.

Anand, on the other hand, is the minister for Gurudwara Elections, SC and ST, social welfare, and cooperative.

