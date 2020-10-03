Maps of test centres to be put up outside Metro stations

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:15 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government has drafted plans to ramp up its coronavirus disease awareness campaign, even as it plans to install maps of Delhi’s testing centres outside major Metro stations, to encourage more people to get checked for the viral infection.



Government officials said these moves were essential because they expect more people to step out during the coming weeks.

A senior official in the government’s revenue department said the awareness campaign proposal includes distributing pamphlets in prominent markets, religious places, government offices, and other public spaces, and roping in prominent personalities in Delhi — such as sportspersons, athletes, television artistes and spiritual leaders — to make short videos on covid-19 awareness.

“We are yet to finalise designs for the pamphlets. By the end of next week, district magistrates have been asked to finalise a shortlist of prominent people who reside in neighbourhoods in their jurisdiction,” the official said.

“People go out and gather in large numbers in the festive season. An intensified Covid-19 awareness campaign is much needed to address that. The government will try to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, why it is better to stay home, as well as encourage people to get tested. People’s safety is our priority,” Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said.

On Thursday, the government had issued a circular asking all departments to formulate their own “action plans” to intensify Covid-19 awareness campaigns ahead of the festive weeks.

The Delhi government, on September 28, finalised an electronic map, in which it located 320 government-run Covid-19 test centres in the city – for both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests.

“The final map has been shared with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with a request to put it on display at prominent locations/sites at major metro stations (at entry-exit points and others as found appropriate) for the information of general public,” read the maps-related proposal, which HT has seen.

“The idea is to help people find the nearest testing locations. While no deadline has so far been set for that, the government has plans to implement it by the end of next week. The list of Metro stations that will have the maps is also being finalised,” the government official said.

Experts said creating awareness and adapting to the changes that the pandemic has brought will help control the spread of the virus.

Jugal Kishore, head of community medicines department in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, said: “Changed human behaviour is the most important thing that can control the Covid-19 pandemic and any change in behaviour starts from awareness.”