March 31 deadline for property tax, 1627 bigger defaulters under scanner

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:35 IST

Ghaziabad: The municipal corporation has started issuing notices to taxpayers who have defaulted in paying property tax.

Officials said tax payers will be penalised 12% annual simple interest for the default amount if they fail to pay up by March 31.

The corporation charges 24% property tax from residents. There are about 3.86 lakh tax payers under the five corporation zones. The 24% property tax includes 10% each for house tax and water tax and another 4% as drainage tax.

“We have started issuing notices to defaulters who are yet to pay up. There are about 1627 defaulters whose pending property tax amount is over Rs 50,000 each. They have been asked to deposit the pending tax amount and reply to the notices within 15 days. Else, we will start issuing warrants and also initiate confiscation of property under sections of the Municipal Corporation Act,” said Dinesh Chandra, municipal commissioner.

According to officials, they have also issued notices to Central government and other departments to pay up service charges or else they would also be liable for legal action in case of default.

“There is already an online facility for payment but we have also started camps at different zonal offices on holidays where defaulters can come and submit their tax. If the defaulters don’t pay up by March 31, the corporation will levy 12% of annual simple interest on the default amount,” said an officer of the corporation.

The corporation has five zones of City, Kavi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Vasundhara and Mohan Nagar.

Officials said, they have received a target to collect Rs 188 crore property tax for the financial year 2019-20. They said they have collected about Rs 110 crore so far (till January 31), which is about Rs 20 crore more than what was achieved during the same period in 2018-19.

“Officials have been strictly asked to issue notices in case of pending property tax and make strict compliance with initiation of legal action against the defaulters,” Singh added.