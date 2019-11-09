Marginal improvement in air quality

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:11 IST

Gurugram: Air quality in the city improved marginally on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data showed. The city reported the air quality index (AQI) value of 290, which comes under the ‘poor’ category. This was an improvement of 16 AQI points from Friday’s 306 (‘very poor’). Experts and officials said that the air quality could stay in a similar range on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the wind speed is forecasted to be on the higher side for the next three days on account of western disturbances due to which the AQI is likely to slightly improve but no sudden change in AQI is expected for the next two days.

The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also shows a clear sky on Sunday with fog in the morning, with wind speed picking up.

While the AQI stood at 290 as per the CPCB’s data, other monitors showed slight variations. “Different monitors can show variations based on local emissions nearby, but the margin will not be very different. If the monitor is close to a dumping site, it will always show a higher reading. Even areas where road dust is more show a higher reading,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist.

Panwar said that the city had seen a bright sun in the past three days which also averted sudden spike in AQI. “I think this is one of the best days we had in terms of having a bright sun. Due to a bright sun and clear sky, we are seeing early morning bad pollution. It clears in the afternoon and we can again see pollution picking up in the evening,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said that he was hopeful of the AQI improving as the government was strictly implementing graded response action plan (Grap). “All the stakeholders are working 24x7 and the results will show. Strict check is being done to ensure that Grap is not violated and construction is not being allowed,” he said.

Construction work remains banned across the NCR, by virtue of a Supreme Court directive on November 4.