Market Watch: Flower prices bloom ahead of Dussehra

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE The prices of flowers have skyrocketed as Dussehra is round the corner. The prices of flowers including marigold, tuberose, chrysanthemum, dutch rose and aster saw an increase of 25 per cent on Sunday.

Marigold and chrysanthemum were sold at Rs50-70 per kg and Rs100-150 per kg respectively. Aster was sold at Rs50-60 per kg and was in demand despite the high cost.

“As Dussehra and Diwali festivals are around the corner there is a high demand for flowers. But as a result of low supply, as compared to demand, prices have gone up,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders’ and Agents’ Association, Pune.

“Light showers during the last few days has badly affected the supply of marigold and chrysanthemum in the adjoining districts of Pune and added to the price rise,” he added.

At the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, on Sunday, gerbera was sold at Rs20-40 per flower, dutch rose was sold at Rs 60-100 (20 flowers) and carnation was sold at Rs 180-250 (20 flowers).

Along with flowers, fruits also saw an increase in price by 20 per cent. On Sunday, papaya, guava, custard apple, apple and pomegranate were sold at increased prices.

At the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, pomegranate was sold at Rs20-50 per kg, apple and papaya were sold at Rs50 per kg and Rs5-30 per kg respectively.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:12 IST

