Market watch: Green peas, cluster beans, carrot prices dip

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:30 IST

PUNE Prices of most of the vegetables and fruits remained the same at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), on Sunday, as compared to last week. Vegetables like green peas, cluster beans and carrots recorded a slight dip in prices of not more than Rs5, according to Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard.

Babasaheb Bibave, head of the vegetable department of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard in the city, said the market witnessed the arrival of 2, 030 trucks of vegetables and fruits since 4 am on Sunday.

“On Sunday 1,019 trucks of vegetables, 572 trucks of potatoes and 443 trucks of fruits reached the city market. As the supply was enough to meet the needs of consumers there were no changes in prices of vegetables and fruits,” said Bibave.

Green peas cost Rs 28 to Rs 30 per kg as compared to Rs 25 to Rs 23 last week, cluster beans cost between Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg as compared to Rs 45 to Rs 65 per kg, while carrots Rs 20 per kg as compared to Rs 15 per kg last week, while ladies finger cost Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

Onions in the market are priced at Rs 40 to Rs 48 per kg while potatoes cost between Rs 20 and Rs 26 per kg.

The leafy vegetables have not seen much change in their pricing since last week and continue to cost between Rs 300 and Rs 600 per 100 bundles. Leafy vegetables like coriander, fenugreek, and dill cost Rs 5 per bunch, dill priced at Rs 5.50 per bunch and fenugreek (methi) cost Rs 6 per bunch.

Apples were sold between Rs 30 and Rs 110 a kg in the market.