Markfed inspector assaulted in Batala grain market; 1 held

Eyewitnesses claim that one of the assailants and the main accused, Randhir Singh, was dressed as a nihang, and was inebriated at the time of the incident

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 23:08 IST
Hindustan Times, Batala
A 45-year-old inspector, Karan Sunil, working with Markfed, was injured after a group of four men assaulted him in the local grain market on Saturday. The incident began after Sunil intervened in an argument of truck drivers in the market over weight of their consignments to be sent out during the lockdown.

Eyewitnesses claim that one of the assailants and the main accused, Randhir Singh, was dressed as a nihang, and was inebriated at the time of the incident. DSP City BK Singla, however, has denied that any of the four assailants is a nihang.

On April 12, a Nihang had chopped off the hand of an assistant sub-inspector in Patiala.

The other accused are Gurmeet Singh, Mangal Singh and Ravinder Singh. The victim Sunil has sustained injuries in his back and is admitted to the Batala civil hospital. The main accused, Randhir, has been arrested, but is also admitted to the civil hospital with injuries. The rest of the accused are absconding.

Batala grain market president Malkit Singh said authorities needed to increase the security at the market for them to work peacefully.

All accused have been booked under Section 353 (using assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant from duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Four men attacked him after a dispute over weight of a truck consignment; police refute eyewitness claim that the main accused is a nihang

