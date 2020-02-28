e-paper
Home / Cities / Mashelkar underlines PCMC’s startup hub status at ‘Festival of the future’

Mashelkar underlines PCMC’s startup hub status at ‘Festival of the future’

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:02 IST
PUNE Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, eminent scientist and former director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), declared Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad as the hubs for startups of the future.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day ‘Festival of the Future’ on Friday morning at the Auto Cluster in Chinchwad, Mashelkar said, “The coming era is Asia’s, and Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be the centre of the startup hub.”

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) mayor Usha Dhore and commissioner Shravan Hardikar were also present at the event.

Dr Mashelkar said, “Investors should invest in the innovative ideas of young entrepreneurs. This kind of festivals gives opportunities to youth to showcase their ideas and generate funds for their businesses.”

Festival of Future comprises a hackathon, a pitchfest, and a startup exhibition showcasing the top 20 innovative startups of the PCMC, across from sectors.

Mashelkar added, “I want to thank the municipal corporation for taking the initiative to organize such an event. Along with innovative ideas, entrepreneurs must have a practical vision for implementing it. Parents also need to encourage their children to pursue startups.”

Mayor Dhore said, “This is a new beginning for Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is always a question in front of children after graduation: What next? Festival of the Future will give youth new hope and direction. They will get guidance here from industry experts.”

PCMC commissioner Hardikar said, “The future of the country is in the hands of youth. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is recognised as the hub of new innovations. PCMC will include a few startups cfrom this festival in its administrative functions to solve the daily problems of citizens.”

Hardikar also said that the idea behind the event is to encourage the “entrepreneurial aspirations” of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents and to make it the “most inclusive and best liveable city of the country by 2030”.

