MC building inspector, 26 others booked for thrashing branch manager of parcel company

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:20 IST

A building inspector from municipal corporation’s Zone B office, an owner of a transport company and 25 other persons have been booked for thrashing the branch manager of a private parcel service company in Transport Nagar.

The accused have been identified as building inspector Harjit Singh, New Vishal Transport company owner Gurcharan Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Naresh Kumar, and 25 unidentified persons.

The complainant Karnail Singh, 48, who has been serving as the branch manager of Prakash Parcel Services Ltd, Transport Nagar, for the past 25 years, said that his company’s godown was housed in the building owned by Rakesh and Naresh. “For several years they took rent from us but since March 2017, they stopped taking the rent without informing us. We sent several cheques and DDR to the building owners but they didn’t encash the amount,” he said and added, “On February 7, building inspector Harjit Singh came with his team and forcefully seized the godown without giving us any reason. He along with Gurcharan Singh and other accused later started thrashing me and I had suffered injuries in the incident.”

ASI Ranjit Singh, investigating officer, said that the building inspector and his team had gone to seize the godown without alerting the police. “Later, he and other accused thrashed the victim. Therefore, a case under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at Moti Nagar police station.”

The ASI said that though the incident had taken place on February 7, the victim was not fit to record his statement due to his injuries and therefore the case was registered on Friday.

He added that the reason behind the fight seemed to be some old dispute for the possession of the building. However, the actual reason would come to fore after the arrest of the accused.