Home / Delhi News / MCD, Delhi govt spar over salaries of sanitation workers

MCD, Delhi govt spar over salaries of sanitation workers

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday sparred in the Delhi High Court over the salaries of sanitation workers with the civic body claiming that the city government was yet to release funds .

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was told by advocate Mini Pushkarna, counsel for the North DMC, said that they had released Rs 76 crore for salary for the month of June. It said the Delhi government was yet to release the grant-in-aid, which could be used to pay salaries of sanitation workers.

The court was hearing an application moved by North DMC, which alleged that Rs 90.60 crore payable as grant-in-aid under the sanitation/urban development head, for the first quarter ending June 30, had not been released yet and Rs 181 crore under the same head for the second quarter was also due.

On Monday, the civic body informed the court that it had paid salaries to sanitation workers for April, May and June, amounting to Rs 228 crore, from its internal funds.

Opposing the contention, advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel of the Delhi government (criminal), told the court the application was not maintainable and a separate petition should have been filed by the civic body. He said that corporation had not done anything to manage its accounts.

After brief arguments, the court adjourned the matter for August 18.

