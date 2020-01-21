Mechanic caught with 510gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:13 IST

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested a 35-year-old man for smuggling and recovered 510gm heroin from his possession late on Monday.

According to STF officials, the recovered heroin could cost ₹2.5 crore in international market.

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Kumar, 35, a resident of Jujhar Nagar in Shimlapuri.

The STF has also impounded his motorcycle which on which he was going to deliver the consignment.

Ludhiana STF in-charge Harbans Singh said they arrested the accused near Transport Nagar following a tip-off.

“He was passing through the area on a bike. Cops stopped him for checking and on frisking, recovered heroin from his backpack,” he added.

Besides the contraband, the STF also recovered a weighing machine and 95 empty pouches. The accused told the cops that he used to sell heroin in those packets.

The inspector said Kumar was an air cooler mechanic. “He himself is an addict. To meet his need of drugs, he indulged in smuggling. Kumar is already facing trials in multiple drug cases. After coming out of jail on bail, he again went back to business,” he added.

The FIR against him has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the STF’s Mohali station.

Kumar was produced in a local court on Tuesday, from where he was sent to two-day STF custody for questioning.

The STF is also trying to find out from where did he procure the contraband.