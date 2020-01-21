e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Mechanic caught with 510gm heroin in Ludhiana

Mechanic caught with 510gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in STF custody.
The accused in STF custody.
         

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested a 35-year-old man for smuggling and recovered 510gm heroin from his possession late on Monday.

According to STF officials, the recovered heroin could cost ₹2.5 crore in international market.

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Kumar, 35, a resident of Jujhar Nagar in Shimlapuri.

The STF has also impounded his motorcycle which on which he was going to deliver the consignment.

Ludhiana STF in-charge Harbans Singh said they arrested the accused near Transport Nagar following a tip-off.

“He was passing through the area on a bike. Cops stopped him for checking and on frisking, recovered heroin from his backpack,” he added.

Besides the contraband, the STF also recovered a weighing machine and 95 empty pouches. The accused told the cops that he used to sell heroin in those packets.

The inspector said Kumar was an air cooler mechanic. “He himself is an addict. To meet his need of drugs, he indulged in smuggling. Kumar is already facing trials in multiple drug cases. After coming out of jail on bail, he again went back to business,” he added.

The FIR against him has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the STF’s Mohali station.

Kumar was produced in a local court on Tuesday, from where he was sent to two-day STF custody for questioning.

The STF is also trying to find out from where did he procure the contraband.

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities