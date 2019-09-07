Mechanic murdered by three boys in east Delhi

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:00 IST

New Delhi

A 19-year-old mechanic was killed by three minor boys following old enmity with two of them in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar earlier this week, police said on Saturday after apprehending all the suspects.

Amit Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), identified the murdered man as Mandeep who lived in Vivek Vihar and repaired air-conditioners.

Mandeep had left for work on Monday, but did not return home, prompting his family to approach the police on Tuesday.

On Friday, the police received a call about a body lying in an isolated spot in a forested area of Vivek Vihar. It bore multiple stab wounds and was identified as that of the missing man, Mandeep.

“We found out in the neighborhood about the man’s relationship with people around and apprehended three minor boys as suspects. They have confessed to the crime and produced the knife used in the murder,” said the DCP.

The officer said two of the boys mentioned their own motives to kill Mandeep while the third is yet to give a reason.

“One of the boys said that Mandeep had complained about his activities to his parents some days ago. His parents scolded him and blurted out Mandeep’s name as the complainant. So, the boy wanted revenge,” the DCP said.

The other boy was involved in a quarrel with Mandeep some days ago. “All three boys were friends and decided to take revenge by killing Mandeep. So they pretended to be friendly with Mandeep and called him to the isolated spot where they stabbed him to death,” said the DCP.

While the boys are school students and claim to be minors, their age is yet to be verified from their school records.

