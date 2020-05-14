e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mechanism in place for those sneaking into Mohali dist

Mechanism in place for those sneaking into Mohali dist

The the chief nodal officer must share information about such persons who have entered villages, towns or cities through unauthorised entry points with the district or state control room and the civil surgeon

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
When Mohali officials are informed about someone who has sneaked in to his/her village, a rapid response team (RRT) of the sector where his/her area falls, will be activated and the persons concerned will be screening.  
When Mohali officials are informed about someone who has sneaked in to his/her village, a rapid response team (RRT) of the sector where his/her area falls, will be activated and the persons concerned will be screening.  (HT file photo)
         


Mohali’s district magistrate Girish Dayalan has ordered a strong mechanism to be put in place to check unauthorised entry of persons and vehicles from the other states into the district. It has been decided that all such people will be screened to stop the spread of Covid–19.

Furthermore, the sarpanches and lambardars of villages in the district are to inform the SDM/ sector officer or chief nodal officer concerned, about such persons, as and when they reach their villages. In case of municipal committees and municipal corporations, it is the municipal councillors or municipal commissioners and the executive officer concerned who are to inform the SDM, sector officer or the nodal officer.

As and when such a report is received by these officials, a rapid response team (RRT) of the sector, in which the area falls, will be activated and medical screening of such persons will be done. Civil surgeons will also make sure that RRTs inform the SMO concerned and the district control room about anyone found symptomatic, in which case the person will be tested immediately and the health department’s protocol is to be followed.

The supervisory officer of the area and surveillance officer are to ensure from time to time, that all such persons are following the protocol.

The data of all such persons who have reached villages, towns or cities by sneaking in through unauthorised entry points must be shared by the chief nodal officer with the district control room or state control room and the civil surgeon who will organise the screening..

top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
Maharashtra sees 1602 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike; tally at 27,524
Maharashtra sees 1602 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike; tally at 27,524
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
Curbing fake news doesn’t impinge on press freedom, writes Prakash Javadekar
Curbing fake news doesn’t impinge on press freedom, writes Prakash Javadekar
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In