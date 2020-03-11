e-paper
Media have invaded privacy, kin of driver writes to divisional commissioner

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:27 IST
PUNE The brother of the cab driver who tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday has written a letter to the divisional commissioner demanding strict action against the media for revealing the patient’s name.

The driver drove the couple, who were the first Covid-19 positive cases in the state, from Mumbai airport to Pune after their trip to Dubai on March 1.

The driver’s brother who lives in a small town named Malshiras in Solapur while the driver and his wife stay in the suburbs of the city near Manjari.

In his letter to the divisional commissioner, the brother wrote, “A local newspaper and some TV channels revealed the name of my brother who has tested positive for Covid-19. Strict action must be taken against such media houses that compromised on our privacy.”

The brother said, “Even though I have not even met my brother for more than ten days now, the villagers have been questioning about our health and our brother’s health consistently.”

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar while addressing the media on Wednesday said, “Covid-19 infected people are not criminals and so we are collaborating with the city police too to ensure that there is no discrimination or harassment of the families of suspected or confirmed patients.”

