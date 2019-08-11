Medical staff treating patients ensure there is no epidemic

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2019

A week after heavy rain flooded Badlapur for the second time, residents are busy cleaning their homes, buying household items and visiting clinics.

A medical camp organised by Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC) saw a huge crowd on Saturday.

Residents from Hendrepada and Ganesh Nagar area came in droves to the medical camp at Satsang Vihar.

“Water entered the first floor of our building twice this monsoon. The rooms are still filled with mud and are stinking. We have cough and fever for the past four days,” said Hemlata Zarekar, 60, a resident of Lakshmi Sankul, Hendrepada, Badlapur (West).

Apart from treating ailments and distributing medicines for monsoon-related diseases such as leptospirosis, doctors are also counselling residents on how to be safe and take precautionary measures to keep diseases at bay.

Several parts of Badlapur city were flooded after heavy rain on July 27 and August 4.

In the past two weeks, the municipal council arranged 19 medical camps in different areas and examined 3,000 people and provided them medicines.

“The area where I live is not yet back to normal. Although people have returned home, they are struggling. I am suffering from cough and fever but do not have money to buy medicines,” said Bishwajeet Mandal, 27, a resident of a chawl in Hendrepada.

The medical camps are also distributing medicines free of cost.

“We are also educating people on how to prevent diseases. As of now, there is no outbreak of any disease. We have only come across viral fever so far,” said Rajesh Ankush, medical officer, KBMC.

