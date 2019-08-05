e-paper
Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Meghalaya cop injured in accidental firing

The policeman was deployed at the main gate of the politician’s residence.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A 32-year-old Meghalaya police constable suffered a gunshot injury after his service rifle went off accidentally.
A 32-year-old Meghalaya police constable suffered a gunshot injury after his service rifle went off accidentally at the residence of a senior Congress leader in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri Monday morning. The policeman was deployed at the main gate of the politician’s residence. The bullet went through his mouth. He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. His condition is serious, the police said.

