Meghalaya cop injured in accidental firing

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:52 IST

A 32-year-old Meghalaya police constable suffered a gunshot injury after his service rifle went off accidentally at the residence of a senior Congress leader in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri Monday morning. The policeman was deployed at the main gate of the politician’s residence. The bullet went through his mouth. He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. His condition is serious, the police said.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:30 IST