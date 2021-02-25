IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / 'Meghalaya is a potential role model for India': Lok Sabha Speaker
File photo: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.(HT photo)
File photo: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.(HT photo)
cities

'Meghalaya is a potential role model for India': Lok Sabha Speaker

  • Meghalaya Assembly was lauded for introducing Zero-Hour in its proceedings.
READ FULL STORY
By David Laitphlang, Shillong
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST

Meghalaya can act as a model of development and prosperity for the entire nation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed on Thursday. Addressing members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on his maiden visit to the state, Birla said as a state, Meghalaya has all the enabling institutions for inclusive growth.

“The state government and the autonomous councils have to make collective efforts to find an amicable solution to the problems being faced by the people of the state,” he underscored.

He said that democracy has immense potential to address all the grievances, face all the challenges and find a solution for the same. “As representatives of people, we should be fully committed to extending all possible assistance to mark a new beginning for growth and development in Meghalaya and all across the country,” Birla urged.

Expressing happiness over the smooth construction of the new Assembly building, he said, “Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will soon have its permanent building after a wait of 15 years. The design of the building is very attractive. I am sure your new Legislative Assembly building will truly reflect the diversity and rich cultural heritage of your beautiful state.”

Also read: Indian Newspaper Society writes to Google to pay for news


The Lok Sabha Speaker further suggested the state Assembly sets up a modern research wing to provide round-the-clock support to the members. “We have started a new service in Parliament namely PRISM in the current Budget Session through which Parliamentary Research and Information Support is being provided to MPs round the clock… We will be happy to provide all possible support for setting up each research wing,” he promised.

Birla also stated that at the time of the pandemic also, the Parliament as, well as all the Legislative Assemblies, worked together in coordination and contributed to the efforts of the government. “I am glad that our collective efforts helped in facing this challenge. This cooperation is our source of strength. We should strengthen our collective efforts and try to make them even more effective,” he stated.

“We summoned the Parliament even amid the pandemic and sent a positive message to the people through our functioning. Your Legislative Assembly had also held its session in November despite Corona and had made a meaningful effort to work in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people. It indicates that our legislative institutions are discharging their constitutional responsibilities with utmost sincerity,” he added.

Asserting that progressive use of ICT tools such as e-Parliament and e-Office in the functioning of the Parliament has significantly helped members of parliament to fulfil their obligations effectively, Birla said he is sure that the use of virtual platforms, e-notice, Members Portal and other such facilities will help in bridging the digital divide and create a ‘people-centric, sustainable and development-oriented society.

Pointing out that the legislative institutions have various parliamentary devices to ensure the accountability of the executive, he said Parliamentary devices such as Question Hour, Zero Hour, etc are the best ways to address the issues being faced by the people.

Lauding the state Assembly for its initiative to include Zero Hour, Birla said, “Your initiative of including Zero Hour in the practice and procedure of your legislative assembly is commendable. You deserve accolades for this.”

“Please share the conventions followed by your legislative assembly and also the new initiatives so that democratic institutions of the country may adopt best practices from each other.”

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker also said the North-East region of India has immense potential and capabilities. Hence, this region can lead the country on the path of progress.

“Let us all resolve to build a strong Meghalaya, a vibrant North-East and a formidable India. We resolve to make India the most prosperous, dynamic and powerful nation in the world in the 21st century which will act as the guiding force for all the democracies in the world,” he emphasised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya news om birla
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ajit Pawar fails to follow up on road widening project in Pune

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:30 PM IST
PUNE As the opposition parties opposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, had given instructions to put the project on hold until a decision is taken, but PMC has not got anything in writing about the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence(Instagram)
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence(Instagram)
mumbai news

Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:25 PM IST
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Political parties in Pune divided over PMC’s road-widening proposal

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE Political parties in Pune appear to be divided on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC, state health dept awaiting final instructions on vaccination for seniors; unlikely to start from Mar 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
PUNE Though the central government declared that the vaccination drive for those 60-years of age and higher, and those aged 45-years-plus with comorbidities, will start from March 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department is yet to get more details regarding the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:31 PM IST
PUNE: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while allegedly playing at the balcony of his seventh-floor home in Pimpri on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mixed response to 9-metre road widening proposal in Pune city

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre has received a mix response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Number of RT-PCR, antigen tests in PMC increased; positivity rate also rising

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST
PUNE Health officials have increased the number of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Antigen tests in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.(HT photo)
File photo: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.(HT photo)
cities

'Meghalaya is a potential role model for India': Lok Sabha Speaker

By David Laitphlang, Shillong
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Meghalaya Assembly was lauded for introducing Zero-Hour in its proceedings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
=A worker looks at his mobile as he stands on a footpath near a construction site in New Delhi.(AFP)
=A worker looks at his mobile as he stands on a footpath near a construction site in New Delhi.(AFP)
delhi news

Warm day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 33.2 deg celsius

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Humidity was recorded at 96 per cent at 8.30 am, a weather official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Metro worker for the COVID-19 test in Mumbai.(ANI File Photo)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Metro worker for the COVID-19 test in Mumbai.(ANI File Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai records another spike with 1,145 new cases in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the spread of the disease, and after a brief fall, the cases have started rising there again. On Thursday, the state recorded 8,702 new cases of the infection, according to state health department update.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Mural on BBMP building lauds sanitation staff as they protest for better wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha has been protesting demanding equal pay for equal work and minimum wages of 30,000 for all workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pedestrians irked as hawkers encroach footpath on FC road

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
PUNE After missing several deadlines the smart footpath project on Fergusson College road is finally complete, but pedestrians still find it difficult to use it as the footpath has been occupied by illegal hawkers for selling products like clothes, accessories among others
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac