Meham MLA Kundu to start hunger strike against farm laws on October 2

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 01:38 IST

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu is all set to start an indefinite hunger strike from October 2 to protest against the recently enacted farm legislations.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kundu said, “I will start the ‘Kisan Majdoor Nyay Yudh’ from the famous Meham Chaubisi Chabutara against these anti-farmer laws that are aimed at destroying the mandi system and scrapping the minimum support price. They were thrust upon the farmers without any discussion in the Parliament.”

Kundu said farmers and labourers from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh will join him in the indefinite hunger strike.“We will continue our strike till the Union government amends these laws. People associated with art, culture, academics, sports, farm unions and others will take part in our hunger strike. I urge politicians from across parties to sit on hunger strikes against these laws,” he added.

The Meham legislator further urged the government to amend these laws with the consent of farmers and state governments as it is a state subject.

Hitting out at the Jannayak Janta Party, Kundu said, “I am shocked that they took out a tractor rally in Rohtak in support of these laws. I thought Dushyant Chautala will follow in the footsteps of his great grandfather Devi Lal but he has disappointed the agrarian community.”

Kundu further said that the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar have the same view on these laws as Hooda did not register any protest against these bills in the one-day assembly session.