Mentally disabled woman strangled to death; 2 women arrested

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:49 IST

A 32-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly strangled to death by two women inmates at a rehabilitation centre in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the rehabilitation centre located in Kalyan area on Monday following which the accused, Isha Pandey and Vishakha Kothare, both also mentally deranged and aged 19, were arrested, he said.

As per preliminary inquiry, the accused committed the crime as they felt that they would be able to escape from the rehabilitation centre if they kill the victim, identified as Kishori Sawant, the official from Kalyan taluka police station

said.

Sawant’s parents admitted her to the rehabilitation centre meant for mentally disabled persons sometime back.

The accused allegedly strangulated Sawant on Monday following which she was rushed to the government-run

Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan where she succumbed on Tuesday, the official said.

After performing the last rites, Sawant’s family members went to the rehabilitation centre where they ‘learnt’ that two women had allegedly stranglulated her following which she died, according to the FIR.

The family members lodged a police complaint on Wednesday. The two accused were subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.