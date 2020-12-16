MeT warns of dense fog in six districts of Himachal tomorrow

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:39 IST

The state meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for dense fog and cold wave in isolated places of Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh for Thursday.

The MeT said it can result in damage to crops due to frost and disruption in traffic movements.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said the visibility will be less than 500m and people are advised to stay updated. He said the weather will remain dry throughout the state till December 22.

Weather was dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.6°C while Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minus 1°C, 1.2°C, minus 1°C and 2°C respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 2°C, Solan minus 0.8°C, Palampur 1°C, Bilaspur 6.2°C, Hamirpur 6°C, Nahan 6.1°C, Mandi 3°C and Kalpa shivered at minus 4.1°C. Keylong was the coldest at minus 5.6°C.